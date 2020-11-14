Police Make Arrests in West-Windsor Arson Investigation

Windsor Police Service have arrested two people in relation to an arson investigation on the city's west end.

Police were called in after an explosion in the basement of a residence at 440 Prince Rd. just after midnight Wednesday morning. No one was injured in the fire, but police say the building was damaged.

According to police, two people of interest were identified and located in the area of King Street and Queen Street Thursday.

Police say a man and a woman were arrested without incident and charged with arson.

The Arson Unit is still asking anyone with surveillance cameras in the area to check for suspicious activity on the night of the incident and contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.