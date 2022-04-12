Police make five arrests after shooting outside of a Windsor bowling alley

Windsor police have made several arrests overnight after a shooting outside of a bowling alley last weekend.

"I can tell you this morning, I just hung up with acting chief Bellaire and a number of arrests were made overnight," says Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. "So they will have more details very soon for the media and the public with respect to this particular incident."

Speaking on AM800's The Morning Drive, Dilkens says police plan to hold a news conference on Tuesday.

Police have arrested four adults and one youth and say one suspect remains outstanding.

The shooting outside Super Bowl Lanes on Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade Drive early Saturday morning injured five people.

Police announced Monday the suspect vehicle had been seized and released descriptions of three suspects.

— with files from AM800's Paul McDonald