Police Nab Break and Enter Suspect in East Windsor

Police are crediting quick action by a resident and patrol officers in a home invasion arrest on Windsor, Ont.'s east side.

Windsor Police Service was called to the 3100 block of Meadowbrook Lane around 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, the resident awoke to find an intruder in their unit - the intruder then fled the area when confronted by the victim.

Police say the victim quickly called 9-1-1 and patrol officers were able to gather a detailed description of the intruder.

A man matching the description was found walking through a nearby field just before 3 a.m.

Investigators they arrested the man without incident based on the evidence gathered at the scene of the crime.

A 31-year-old Windsor man has been charged with break and enter and was release on an undertaking with a future court date.