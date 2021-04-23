Police Name Windsor Men Charged in Blenheim Murder Case

Chatham-Kent Police Service has named two Windsor men charged in a Blenheim murder investigation.

Police were called to a residence in Blenheim around 7 p.m. Wednesday after a report of a shooting.

Investigators say a 20-year-old man from Blenheim was rushed to hospital with life-threatening injuries where he later died.

Chad Coupe and Darius White, both 19 years old from Windsor, are charged with murder and attempted murder.

Windsor Police Service confirmed Coupe is the same man wanted on several charges in an armed robbery investigation in the 3000 block of Dougall Avenue on April 14.

Both men are being held pending a future court date.