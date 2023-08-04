Police need help to identify fraud and identity theft suspect

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect in a fraud and identity theft case.

In July, members of the Financial Crimes Unit investigated a report of identity fraud and stolen property.

Investigators learned that a female suspect made multiple credit applications in the victim’s name, causing financial hardship and credit issues.

Officers obtained photo evidence of the suspect through surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a white female, approximately 20-30 years old, with long dark hair, and dark eyes.

If you can identify the suspect or have any information related to this incident can contact the Windsor Police Service Financial Crimes at (519) 255-6700 ext. 4330 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at (519) 258-TIPS (8477). Information can also be submitted online at www.catchcrooks.com.

The Windsor Police Service is asking for the public's help to identify a suspect (pictured above) in a fraud and identity theft case. (Photo: Windsor Police Service)