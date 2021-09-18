Police officer assaulted during impaired driving investigation in Windsor

One man is facing a list of charges after a Windsor police officer was assaulted during an impaired driving investigation.

Around 10:30 a.m. on Sept. 16, patrol officers responded to a report of an impaired driver in the 2600 block of Tecumseh Road West.

A man was located inside a vehicle parked at a business and during the investigation, police say the officers determined the driver was impaired.

But when the driver was told he was being arrested, he tried to drive away before he got out of the vehicle and ran.

An officer eventually caught the suspect which lead to a struggle, which is when police say the officer was assaulted and that the suspect tried to disarm the officer's Conducted Energy Weapon (CEW.)

The suspect then ran away again before eventually being arrested in the 1400 block of St Clair Avenue.



The officer was not seriously injured during the assault, however did receive some minor injuries.

A 23-year-old man of no fixed address is facing seven charges including impaired driving, resisting arrest, assaulting a peace officer and attempting to take a weapon from a peace officer during the execution of duties.

This remains an active investigation and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Major Crime Unit. Also, anyone in the area with video surveillance cameras are requested to check their footage for possible evidence.