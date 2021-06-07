Police Officer Assaulted in Leamington

A Leamington man is facing multiple charges after allegedly assaulting a police officer.

Just after 11 p.m. on June 6, an OPP officer was nearly struck by a motorist in front of the Leamington detachment on Clark Street West in the municipality.

According to police, extensive patrols of the area were conducted and officers found the suspect vehicle when it once again went past the Leamington detachment.

The vehicle was stopped and a suspect was taken into custody.

During the arrest, police say the accused became combative, and assaulted an OPP who received minor injuries.

Ghislain Desjardins, 68, has been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, assault peace officer with a weapon and assault peace officer- cause bodily harm.