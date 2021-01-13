Police Officer Charged with Several Offences in Chatham-Kent

A Chatham-Kent police officer faces multiple charges including drug possession.

Police say Constable Cristelle VandenEnden was charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and three counts of drug possession by Leamington OPP on Jan. 6.

Chatham-Kent police were then called to VandenEnden's home for a disturbance over the weekend.

Police say the investigation revealed a person she wasn't allowed to communicate with under conditions of her release was present.

Officers also determined it wasn't the first time she was in contact with that person and she was arrested and charged with two counts of failing to comply with release conditions.

VandenEnden was released and is expected to return to court later this month.

Chatham-Kent police say the accused is currently on medical leave from the service.