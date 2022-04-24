iHeartRadio
Police presence on Giles and Elsmere due to stabbing incident

Police presence was in the area of Giles and Elsmere on Saturday, April 24 due to an incident related to a stabbing. 

The incident occurred yesterday at around 7:30p.m in the area of Parent Avenue and Ellis Street East. 

According to Windsor police one victim was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

One suspect has been arrested without incident. 

Anyone with further information or surveillance footage is asked to contact Crime Stoppers. 

