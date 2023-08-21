Police probing deliberately set house fire in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood

The Windsor Police Service is investigating a deliberately set house fire in Windsor's Ford City neighbourhood.

Shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Aug. 19, officers were called to a fire at a residence in the 2600 block of Whelpton Street.

Windsor Fire and Rescue quickly extinguished the blaze and no one was injured in the incident.

The structure sustained an estimated $30,000 in damages.

Members of the Arson Unit were called to the scene to investigate and determined the fire was intentionally set.

Investigators urge residents in the immediate area of the area to check their surveillance or dashcam footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Arson Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4330. They can also contact Windsor and Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519 258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.