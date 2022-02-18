Police recover $14,000 in stolen property in Lakeshore

Ontario Provincial Police in Essex County have recovered $14,000 in stolen property and they're now looking for the rightful owners of the items.

On Feb. 16, the Essex County OPP Community Street Crime Unit executed a search warrant at a storage locker in Lakeshore.

Officers recovered a number of stolen items, including a motorcycle, power tools and machinery.

Many of the rightful owners have been contacted and their property returned to them.

The investigation remains ongoing and police are still working to identify the rightful owners of the remaining power tools of various makes and models.

If you have any information with regards to this property, you are asked to contact Detective Constable Jeff Paquette at 519-723-2491 ext. 7049.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.