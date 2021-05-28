Police Recover Body of Drowning Victim near Sand Point Beach

After nearly a week of searching, the body of a 24-year-old drowning victim has been recovered.

As heard on AM800 News, Windsor Police Service (WPS) was called to Lake St. Clair for a man in distress near Sand Point Beach around 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

Windsor police, the U.S. Coast Guard and OPP circled the area for hours before calling the search off due to darkness. The RCMP and officers from Wayne County in Michigan joined the recovery effort Sunday.

According to WPS, search efforts continued throughout the week and the victim's body was recovered Thursday around 1 p.m. with the help of the OPP Marine Unit and Dive Team.

Windsor police extended their "deepest sympathies ... to the family and friends" and thanked first responders from Essex County and across the border for their support.