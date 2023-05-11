Police recover firearm after take down at Central Park

A Windsor parent is calling it a scary scene after officers took down a man at a park in south Windsor.

Gianni Mastrogiacomo says the incident took place Wednesday night around 7 p.m.at Central Park on Woodland Avenue.

He was at the park for his son's baseball and says he and other parents noticed an unmarked SUV 'literally' driving in the park, chasing after somebody.

Mastrogiacomo says a man jumped on to the baseball diamond and after jumping onto the field, a second SUV entered the diamond that the kids were playing on.

He says it wasn't until the officers got out of the SUV that parents realized they were police officers.

Mastrogiacomo says officers tackled the man to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.

He says some parents including himself noticed a police officer picking up a gun, ejecting the shell before putting it back on the ground.

Mastrogiacomo says it was a scary and crazy scene.

"If there would have been any kind of shootout or anything, the parents and the kids we were all kind of in the line of fire and what not," he continued. "I got to give props to the coaches because they jumped up pretty quick and they got the kids to safety as quick as they can, yelling at the kids, bringing them over to the dugout."

Mastrogiacomo says his son was on the field when the incident occurred.

"There were kids crying when it was going down because it happened so fast and again props to the coaches because their main priority was keeping the kids safe and that's what they did. They didn't hesitate for a second. There was yelling, screaming, grabbing the kids, bringing them in the dugout."

Mastrogiacomo says parents had no idea what was happening.

"They were pretty upset when these cars went through the diamond with kids there, but I think when everybody realized and saw that he had a gun, they were okay with it I guess because they realized that the officers did what they had to do," he said.

Mastrogiacomo says the kids are between the ages of six and seven.

He says coaches did a great job getting the kids in the dugouts.

Windsor Police have confirmed members of its Problem-Oriented Policing Unit recovered a firearm and arrested a 21-year-old man.

Police say there was a brief foot chase through the park.

The man is facing five charges including possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence, possession of a loaded prohibited or restricted firearm and carrying a concealed weapon