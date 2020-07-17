Police Recover Stolen Items and Catch Break and Enter Suspects

A Windsor man is facing a list of charges after a break and enter in Amherstburg, Ont.

Officers from the Amherstburg Detachment responded to a call on Tuesday after three vehicles along with several items were taken from an Amherstburg garage.

Police say a blue classic car, a black motorcycle and a pick-up truck were reported stolen.

According to police, the classic car was located in Windsor in the 3200 block of of Maisonneuve Avenue around 2:45pm on Tuesday.

Police say a male suspect was also located and was arrested without incident.

A 31-year-old man from Windsor, Ont. is charged with three counts of theft of motor vehicle, possession of stolen property over $5000, two counts of possession of stolen property under $5000 and breach probation.

The Property Crimes Unit located the stolen truck in the 2600 block of Howard Avenue on Wednesday around 1 p.m. and arrested two people with the help of the Emergency Services Unit.

A 32-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man, both from Windsor, Ont., are charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and occupying a motor without consent.

The woman driving the truck also faces charges for driving while impaired by drugs.

All three vehicles have now been recovered by police.

Anyone with further information is asked to call Windsor police or Crime Stoppers.

- with files from AM800's Gord Bacon

