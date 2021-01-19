Police Recover Stolen Vehicle

Provincial police in Lakeshore have made an arrest after a vehicle was stolen in Windsor.

Police say early Saturday morning an officer spotted a suspicious vehicle in the 2700-block of County Road 42.

According to police, the investigation determined the vehicle was recently reported stolen to Windsor police.

A 49-year-old from Leamington was arrested and charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5000.

The individual is scheduled to appear in court next month.