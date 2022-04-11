Police recover vehicle, searching for three suspects in Windsor shooting



The Windsor Police Service has released an image of a suspect as they investigate a shooting that left five people injured.

Police say they have identified three suspects and are hoping the public can help them identify the trio.

Suspect #1 is described as a white male, approximately 5'7", approximately 130 lbs., small build, long blonde hair and brown eyes.

Suspect #2 is described as a white male, approximately 5'10", approximately 140 lbs., slender build, long blonde hair, and blue eyes.

Suspect #3 is described as a Hispanic male, approximately 5'2" to 5'5". He was wearing a brown coat with black sleeves, a grey hooded sweater underneath, black facemask and a blue baseball hat with a "LA" lettering.

Police say the suspects are considered armed and dangerous. Do not approach them and if you do spot them, call 9-1-1 immediately.

The Windsor Police Service is working to identify three suspects as they investigate a shooting on April 9 outside a bowling alley in Windsor that left five people with non-life threatening gun shot wounds. April 11, 2022 (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

At 1 a.m. on Saturday, April 9, police responded to Super Bowl Lanes in the 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East at Forest Glade Drive for a calls about a large group of people fighting, with reports that shots had been fired.

It is believed there were approximately 20-25 people in the area when the shots were fired, with five men suffering non-life threatening gun shot wounds.

On April 10, the Major Crime Unit located and seized the suspect vehicle that was involved in the shooting incident, a 2004 Ford Explorer SUV truck.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.