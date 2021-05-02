Police Release Few Details on Downtown Windsor Investigation

Police are releasing few details on a criminal investigation in downtown Windsor.

Several sources who did not want to be named tell AM800 News they saw two people taken from the scene by ambulance Sunday, but that has not been confirmed by police.

Windsor Police Service did confirm officers were called to a home on Bruce Avenue south of Erie Street West around 12 p.m.

Police say the Forensic Identification Unit was called in to process the scene and the Major Crimes Unit has launched a criminal investigation.

Chief Fire Prevention Officer John Lee confirmed an investigator from Windsor Fire and Rescue Service was called in, but declined to comment further as it's a police matter.

Officers were still on scene with the front and back alley of the home taped off as of 5 p.m. Sunday.