Police release more information on gunpoint carjacking in Windsor

More information has been released on a gunpoint carjacking in Windsor as police hunt for two suspects considered armed and dangerous.

Around 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 3, police responded to robbery with a firearm call in the 600 block of Division Road.

Investigators were told two men approached the victim as she was exiting her vehicle, a dark blue Porsche Taycan with license plates GVDK 369, and then ordered the victim to exit her vehicle at gunpoint.

The suspects took the victim's vehicle and fled northbound on Division Road.

The Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit is looking for two suspects after a gunpoint carjacking in the city. A blue 2021 Porsche Taycan was stolen during the afternoon of Feb. 3, 2022. (Photo courtesy of the Windsor Police Service)

The first suspect is described as a male, wearing all black clothing, a black hat, a black mask and was holding a firearm.

The second suspect is described as a male, wearing dark clothing.

As a result of surveillance video obtained in the area, officers determined that the two suspects arrived in the area in a black 4-door Infiniti G37 sedan, between 2007-2013 model with winter tires and sun roof, before they approached the victim.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating this incident, and requesting that anyone in the area of the 600 block of Division Road with surveillance video and anyone driving in the area with a dash cam to check their footage for possible evidence.

Investigators believe that the suspects may have ties to organized crime groups that are responsible for thefts of high end vehicles. Reports of similar incidents have been reported in other jurisdictions.

Police ask if see the suspects, do not approach them or the vehicle, but instead call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, ext. 4000 (after hours), Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.