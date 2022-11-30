Police release new photo of Windsor murder suspect

The Windsor Police Service has released a new photo of a suspect wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in the city.

26-year-old Malique Calloo of Windsor is wanted on a charge of first-degree murder in the shooting death of 24-year-old Daniel Squalls.

The Windsor Police Service is searching for 26-year-old Malique Calloo (pictured above), who's considered armed and dangerous.

Squalls was shot outside of a daycare in the 800-block of Hanna Street East near Parent Avenue around 4:30 p.m. on Monday.

Police say he was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries and later died.

Police say Calloo is considered armed and dangerous and if you see him, don't approach him.

Windsor police officers stationed in the area of Kamloops Street and and Calderwood Avenue, in the Devonshire Heights park area of Windsor, as part of the investigation into a shooting death on Nov. 28. Nov. 30, 2022 (Photo Aaron Mahoney)

There is a police presence in the area of Kamloops Street and and Calderwood Avenue, in the Devonshire Heights park area, Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation.

Police say there is no threat to public safety.