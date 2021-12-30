iHeartRadio
Police release photo of suspects following daytime bank robbery in Bothwell

Chatham-Kent police are on the lookout for a pair of suspects following a brazen daytime bank robbery.

Officers were called to the BMO branch on Main St. in Bothwell Wednesday afternoon at around 1:30pm.

According to police, two male suspects, armed with a crowbar and long gun, entered the bank demanding money.

One employee sustained minor injuries while the suspects were able to escape with a small quantity of cash.

The pair fled the area in a red, two door pick-up truck.

The male suspects are described as:

Suspect 1:

- White male
- 6'2"
- approximately 200lbs.
- thin build
- black mask
- yellow hard hat
- orange and yellow construction type jacket (high visibility)
- black worn out work boots
- black pants

Suspect 2:

- White male
- 6"0"
- approximately 175lbs.
- thin
- black mask
- black jogging suit
- white worn out shoes, possibly high tops

Anyone with information is urged to contact police or Crime Stoppers.

