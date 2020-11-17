Police Release Updated Photos of Suspected Hit and Run Vehicle

Windsor Police Service has updated photos of the vehicle allegedly involved in a hit and run that killed a seven-year-old boy over the weekend.

It happened Sunday night at around 8:45 p.m. on Jefferson Boulevard near Haig Avenue on the city's east side.

Police had initially described the vehicle as a silver coloured SUV crossover, but after reviewing the latest photos, the Major Crimes Branch says the vehicle is a minivan.

The van has a distinct black decal along the passenger side, a black tinted bug deflector, black roof rack and silver running boards.

Police say cameras captured the minivan travelling northbound on Jos St. Louis Avenue and Tecumseh Road East just before 9 p.m. Sunday.

Major Crimes has widened its search to the area bound by Jefferson Boulevard to the east, Pillette Road to the west, South National Street to the north and Tecumseh Road to the south.

Investigators are asking residents and business owners within those boundaries to check surveillance footage between the hours of 8:40 p.m. and 9 p.m. on Nov. 15.