Police release vehicle photo in hit and run investigation

Windsor Police have released a still photo from the alleged suspect's vehicle involved in a hit and run that left a cyclist with life threatening injuries earlier this week.

It's described as a dark coloured hatchback crossover.

At the time of the incident on Sunday, police say the vehicle was travelling southbound on Tecumseh Road West and it's likely there is damage to the suspect vehicle as a result of the collision.



Anyone who recognizes vehicle in the photo is urged to contact investigators.

Investigators are asking residents, business owners, or anyone who was in the area to check their security cameras or dash-cams for footage that may help in this investigation, more specifically, between 8:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. on Sunday, August 29.