Police release 'vehicles of interest' photos after fatal hit and run near downtown Windsor

Windsor police are asking for the public's help as they continue to investigate a fatal hit and run.

Police have released two photos of two 'vehicles of interest.'

According to police, investigators believe the incident occurred last Friday between 6:45 am and 7:15 am.

Police say the involved vehicle was travelling southbound in the 700 block of Janette Avenue.

As AM800 news reported, officers were called to the area of Janette Avenue at Elliott Street West for a report of a person laying in the roadway.

Police say an elderly man with life-threatening injuries was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The Major Crime Unit was able to obtain some surveillance footage, that shows two vehicles driving south bound on Janette Avenue within the time frame of the incident.

Police say the involved vehicle likely has damages.

The first vehicle is described as a dark coloured compact SUV while the second vehicle is described as a dark coloured SUV, or possibly similar to a Jeep.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.

Police are also asking the drivers of the vehicles to contact them.