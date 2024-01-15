Police reminding drivers to always take their car keys with them after multiple car thefts 

Provincial police are reminding vehicle owners to always 'Pocket Your Keys'.

The reminder comes after police received multiple stolen vehicle reports from various locations across Essex County including in Leamington, Tecumseh, Colchester and in the Town of Essex.

Police say four vehicles were reported stolen between 5:56 p.m. Saturday and 8:44 a.m. Sunday.

Two of the vehicles were recovered a short distance away from where they were stolen, however police are still searching for the other two outstanding vehicles.

The first vehicle is described as a 2002 Grey Toyota Sienna, which had been stolen from a Leamington convenience store parking lot.

The second vehicle is described as a 2011, White Kia Sorrento. This vehicle was stolen from the driveway of a Tecumseh residence.

It was determined that the vehicles stolen were left unattended with the keys in the ignition.

OPP are provided some steps to help reduce the number of stolen vehicles and protect vehicle owners:

Do not leave your keys in your vehicle.

Do not leave your vehicle running.

Lock your vehicle.

Treat your keys like cash - Don't leave keys in places where they are easy to steal such as a gym locker, on your desk at work, in an open purse or unattended in a shopping cart.

Never leave anything in your vehicle in plain view such as loose change, cell phones, cameras, clothing, gifts, cigarettes, medication, firearms, or any other valuables.

Install a remote car starter - Remote starters are designed to shut off if anyone attempts to drive the vehicle without a key. This will allow you to warm up your car without risk of theft.

Police are continuing to investigate and is seeking public assistance. If anyone has any information surrounding theses incidents, they are being asked to call the Essex County OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, you can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at helpsolvecrime.com, where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.