Police reminding drivers to be patient and alert as kids head back to school

Drivers are being reminded to be alert and be patient as school buses return to the streets for back to school.

Along with buses on the roads, kids will be out walking, riding on bikes and getting on and off buses as they return to the classroom.

Police services across the area want all drivers to be extra careful and on the look out for children on or near roadways, particularly near school zones.

Keep your speed down and watch for students that try to cross the road in an unexpected location.

Windsor police Constable Bianca Jackson says you have to be careful if you're driving.

"Kids are very excited on the first day so they may be running out to see friends. You want to be very cautious and slow your speed down, and keep an eye out for the little ones," she says.

Jackson says they will have officers out looking for drivers not stopping for school buses.

"School buses have the amber light to give you a warning when they are about to stop," she says. "Please look out for those amber lights that will turn into red and stop for school buses. The ticket is a hefty, hefty fine."

Drivers meeting a stopped school bus and drivers approaching a stopped school bus must stop.

Drivers who fail to stop for a stopped school bus face a maximum fine of $2,000 and 6 demerit points, if convicted of a first offence.

Constable Jackson says they also ask people to watch where the park in school zones for safety reasons.

"So we can see everybody like we need to," she says, "As well, so everything runs smoothly for this upcoming school year. It's not just the first day, we want to keep them in mind for the entirety of the school year.

Essex County OPP is asking all drivers to be extra careful and observant for children on or near roadways, particularly near school zones.

Keep your speed down and watch for students that try to cross the road in an unexpected location.

All drivers must obey a a school crossing guard. Motorists that fail to stop for a school crossing guard stop sign face a fine of $365 and 4 demerit points upon conviction.

With files from Rob Hindi