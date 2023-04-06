Police renew call for information in search for missing Windsor teen

The Windsor Police Service is making another call to the public for any information on the location of a city missing since early January.

Gabrielle Marie Vinall has not been seen or heard from since Jan. 5., 2023 and was reported missing on Jan 13.

Police describe Vinall as white, about 5'7" with a thin build, hazel eyes and shoulder length reddish-brown hair, but she is known to change her appearance.

Windsor Police are trying to locate 19-year-old Gabrielle Marie Vinall who went missing on January 5, 2023. Jan. 18, 2023 (Photo Credit: Courtesy of Windsor Police Twitter)

On Feb. 16, both her family and police spoke at a news conference about the concern for her well-being as the 19-year-old had missed several important anniversaries, there had been no activity on her social media accounts and no activity involving her financial accounts.

At that time, police said she lives a transient lifestyle and could be out of the region.

Anyone who sees her or has any information is asked to call the Windsor Police Service Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. Crime Stoppers is also offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information that leads to finding Gabrielle. Call 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.