Police reopen another Huron Church Road intersection
Windsor police have reopened another Huron Church Road intersection.
According to police, Huron Church Road at Dorchester Road is now open for eastbound traffic.
Police say vehicles travelling westbound are not permitted at this time due to an ongoing construction project in the area.
The intersection was closed last month by police after a blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.
Police currently have three Huron Church Road access points blocked including the College Avenue intersection.