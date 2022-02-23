Police reopen Huron Church Road-Malden Road intersection

Another busy Huron Church Road intersection has reopened.

Windsor police have announced Huron Church Road at Malden Road is now open in all directions for traffic and pedestrians.

The intersection was closed by police earlier this month following the blockade at the Ambassador Bridge.

As heard on AM800 news earlier this week, Windsor police reopened Tecumseh Road West at Huron Church Road and also reopened the Industrial Drive and Northwood Street at Huron Church Road intersection.

Police still have about a half dozen access points closed off.