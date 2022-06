A 24-year-old man is dead after a swimming mishap in Leamington.

Ontario Provincial Police say they responded to a report of a possible drowning in Lake Erie Monday afternoon.

According to police, the man was in the water swimming with friends and failed to resurface.

Police say he was pulled from the water by bystanders and life saving measures were started and continued by paramedics.

The man was rushed to hospital where he later died.