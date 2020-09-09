Police Revive Man from Overdose in Chatham-Kent

Police may have saved a life with naloxone in Chatham, Ont. over the weekend.

Chatham-Kent Police Service responded to a report of two intoxicated men in the bathroom of a business Sunday night around 7 p.m.

Officers arrived to find one man incoherent and the other unresponsive.

According to police, two doses of naloxone had to be used to revive the unresponsive man.

Both men were transported to hospital for treatment.

Police say both men have recovered and no charges were laid in relation to the incident.