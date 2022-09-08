Police say Memphis shooting suspect killed 4 during rampage

MEMPHIS, Tenn. - Police in Memphis, Tennessee, said a man who drove around the city shooting at people, killing four, during an hours-long rampage that forced people to shelter in place has been arrested.

Memphis police spokeswoman Karen Rudolph said 19-year-old Ezekiel Kelly was taken into custody at around 9 p.m. Wednesday in the Whitehaven neighborhood.

Memphis Police Director Cerelyn "CJ" Davis said four people were killed and three others were wounded in seven shootings across Memphis.

Police said he recorded his actions on Facebook.

Police said Kelly was arrested when he crashed during a high speed chase. Police did not discuss a motive or release the identities of those killed or wounded.