Police say truck convoy contributing factor to fatal crash in Chatham-Kent

Provincial police have identified the victim of a fatal two-vehicle crash in Chatham-Kent late last month.

The OPP says 43-year-old Robert Anthony Charron died as a result of injuries sustained January 27.

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of the 401 just west of Bloomfield Road — two other people were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say an ongoing truck convoy protest at the time was indirectly involved and was a contributing factor in the fatal crash.

The OPP is urging witnesses to contact them or Crime Stoppers as they continue to investigate.