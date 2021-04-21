Police say Windsor House Fire Believed to be a 'Target Incident'

The Windsor Police Service Arson Unit is asking for the public's help following an early morning house fire involving Molotov cocktails.

Emergency crews were called to the 1300-block of Pierre Avenue Tuesday around 1:15 a.m.

Windsor Fire and Rescue was able to extinguish the blaze quickly, but police at the scene discovered several Molotov cocktails and the fire was deemed an arson.

Investigators believe this to be a targeted incident, but the home damaged is not believed to be the intended target.

Nearby residents with surveillance cameras are urged to check their footage for any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is asked to contact city police or Crime Stoppers.