The Windsor Police Service needs help from the public finding a 24-year old man.

James Charron was last seen around 10pm Wednesday night in the 2500 block of Pillette Road.

He's described as white, 5'10", 160 pounds and was last seen wearing a brown hooded sweatshirt with black shorts, and it's believed that Charron is driving a black 2015 Chrysler 200 with the license plate CKMP263.

If spotted or if anyone is aware of Charron's whereabouts, call police.