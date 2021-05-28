Police Search for 2nd Suspect in Windsor Homicide Investigation

An assault in west Windsor is now being investigated as a homicide.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) says a man was assaulted with a weapon in the 500 block of McEwan Avenue on May 18 at around 8 p.m.

On Friday, police announced the 30-year-old victim from Toronto succumbed to his injuries.

The Major Crimes Unit identified and arrested a 25-year-old man from Windsor, according to police. Prince Charles is charged with murder, but police say a second man is still at large.

He's described as Black, 25 to 35 years old with short curly black hair — he's approximately 5'8" tall and weighs 150 pounds.

Residents should not approach the suspect and call 911 if he's spotted as police say he's armed and dangerous.