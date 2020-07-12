Police Search for Dog after Attack in South Windsor

Police are searching for a pit bull after an alleged dog attack in south Windsor Sunday.

Windsor Police Service was called to the 2500 block of Ouellette Avenue around 3 p.m. after a resident was allegedly bitten by the dog.

Police say the victim was sent to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, but they're still searching for the animal.

The pit bull is described as large, with light brown fur and white patch on its chest.

Officers are still searching the area of Eugenie Street and Dougall Avenue as of 4:30 p.m.

Anyone who spots the dog is being asked to contact police immediately and not to approach the animal.

