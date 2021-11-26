Police search for missing 15-year-old girl in Windsor

The Windsor police are looking for the help of the public to locate a missing teen in the area.

Windsor Police Service say someone matching the description of 15-year-old Yasmine Workman was spotted getting into an orange Chevrolet Equinox in the area of Pillette and Tecumseh Road East around 7:10 a.m. Friday.

Police would like to speak to the driver of the vehicle.

Workman is described as around 5'2, weighing 98 lbs with black hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.