Windsor police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.

According to police, 30-year-old Kolton Eding was last seen Tuesday around 2pm in the 700-block of Ouellette Avenue.

He's described as 5'5", 140 lbs., short, brown hair, full beard, blue eyes and was last seen wearing jeans, camo jacket and brown boots.

Police say Eding has his dog with him and is driving a 2012 white Ford F150 with licence plate AX82736.