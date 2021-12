Police are looking to the public to help locate a 30 year old man who is being reported missing.

Thomas Dopfer was last seen on December 3 at 6:45 a.m. on Main Street in Palmerston Ontario.

He is believed to have crossed the Ambassador Bridge and is being described as 5'11 with brown hair, brown eyes and was driving a 2013 Dodge Ram.

Anyone with information is being asked to call the Wellington OPP in Palmerston at at 1-888-310-1122.