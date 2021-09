Police are looking to the public for help locating a missing man in Essex.

Essex County OPP say no one has heard from Clare Romanick since Saturday and they're concerned for his safety.

The 65-year-old is, white, 6'-2" tall and 180 pounds with short black and grey hair.

An increased police presence is expected in the area while the search continues, according to the OPP.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.