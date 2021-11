The Windsor police are looking for the help of the public to locate a missing person in the area.

Windsor Police Services say 15 year-old Yasmine Workman was last seen yesterday night (November 25th) at 7pm.

She was last seen in the 1900 block of Tourangeau with a grey hoodie and sweatpants.

The girl is described as around 5'2, weighing 98 lbs with black hair and a nose piercing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Windsor police.