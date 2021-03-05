Police Search for Missing Windsor Man

Windsor Police Service (WPS) is turning to the public for help locating a missing person.

The Major Crimes Unit says Oyebode Oyenuga was last seen in Windsor on Feb. 2. and they're are concerned for his safety.

Police say he was driving a 2015 white BMW with the license plate CRN W931.

The 25-year-old from Windsor is a dark-skinned Black-man, standing 6' tall, weighing 260 lbs. with a stocky build.

Anyone with information is asked to contact WPS or Crime Stoppers anonymously.