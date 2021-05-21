Police Search for Orange Jeep Wrangle in Hit and Run Investigation

Windsor Police Service is turning to the public for help locating a vehicle involved in a hit and run.

According to police, a Jeep Wrangler struck a cyclist near Dougall Avenue and Wyandotte Street West Sunday.

Police say woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries and the driver fled the scene.

Investigators are searching for an orange Jeep Wrangler four door.

Police say the man driving the vehicle is 35 to 45 years old with a large build and blonde hair.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.