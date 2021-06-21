Police Search for Stolen Vehicle and Suspects in String of Thefts

Police are searching for a stolen vehicle and suspects involved in a string of thefts in Windsor, Ont.

Windsor Police Service (WPS) says officers were called to the 600 block of Church Avenue Thursday around 10 p.m. after a red 2011 KIA Soul was stolen.

Police say a Black man in his 20's and a Black women in her late teens were seen in a silver coloured sedan prior to the incident. They were later spotted fleeing westbound on Wyandotte Street West at a high rate of speed, according to police.

The man stands 5'11" tall with an untrimmed mustache and curly black hair. He was last seen wearing a red Chicago Bulls jersey with the number three on the back, dark coloured shorts and high top basketball shoes.

The girl in her late teens is around 5'7" tall with long black hair wearing dark clothing.

Investigators say the stolen KIA was then used in another theft a few hours later where a business was damaged and several items were stolen in the 7600 block of Tecumseh Road East Friday morning around 1 a.m.

Four suspects were involved in the theft and police say the red KIA will likely have damage to the rear end and at least one tire from the incident.

