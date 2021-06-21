Police Search for Suspect after Chatham Woman Falls Victim to Fraud

Chatham-Kent Police Service is searching for a suspect who allegedly conned a woman out of more than $38,000.

Police say they responded to a fraud complaint from a local bank earlier this week after a woman from Chatham, Ont. received an error message on her computer that she believed was from Microsoft.

Investigators learned the woman had contacted a man claiming to be from Microsoft to fix her computer who claimed he "accidentally deposited cash" into her account during the process.

Police say the man then collected cash from the woman in person in increments of $3,000 to $5,000 to repay the debt.

The man is in his mid to late 20's, approximately 6' tall with black wavy hair and a dark complexion, according to police.

Investigators say the man was always wearing a mask and was last seen driving a grey SUV.

Police are reminding residents that scammers use intimidation tactics to pressure them into providing information and making decision quickly.

If a suspicious call, email or computer warning comes in, police say don't panic and do some research before taking any action.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.