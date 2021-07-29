Police Search for Suspect after Indecent Act in Leamington

Police are turning to the public for help identifying a suspect after an indecent act in Leamington, Ont.

Essex County OPP say a woman was walking on a path in the area of Carolina Woods just before 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

The victim tells police a man approached her and initiated a conversation before committing an indecent act. Police say the woman then ran to her car and called 9-1-1.

The suspect is between 20 and 30 years old, possibly Asian or Latino, with light skin. He's approximately 5'6" tall with brown eyes and short black hair.

Police say the man spoke with a slight accent and has two to three tattoos on both biceps.

He may have been wearing eyeglasses and was last seen wearing a t-shirt and grey basketball shorts.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.