Police Search for Suspect after Sexual Assault in Chatham

Police are searching for a suspect after an alleged sexual assault in Chatham, Ont.

Chatham-Kent Police Service says it happened under the Kell Street Bridge around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, a 16-year-old girl from Chatham was sitting under the bridge waiting for a friend when an unknown man stopped to talk to her.

Investigators say the man then "sat down, touched the girl's thigh and grabbed her wrist in an attempt to pull her closer" before fleeing the scene.

The Major Crimes Unit is looking for a man in his 40's with a tall average build.

Police say he had medium-length brown hair that was slicked back and a long thick beard and he was last seen wearing glasses, an orange shirt and cargo pants.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.