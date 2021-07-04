Police Search for Suspect in Downtown Windsor Robbery
Windsor police are looking to the public for help identifying a suspect in a robbery from early last month.
According to police, it happened in the 1100 block of Ouellette Avenue on June 10.
The man was last seen wearing a black and red Detroit Redwings hat, a blue button down shirt, black pants and black shoes.
He also had a red and white bandana over his nose and mouth, according to police.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.