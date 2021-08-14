Police Search for Suspect in Downtown Windsor Robbery

Police are searching for a suspect after a robbery in downtown Windsor.

According to police, it happened at a business in the 400 block of University Avenue West around 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Witnesses tell police a man attempted to purchase an item, but when he was denied service, he struck a woman working at the store in the face before fleeing with the item on foot.

Police say the woman suffered minor injuries.

The man is described as white, around 25 years old, 5'10" with a slender build and short dark brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue surgical mask, a beige golf shirt and tan cargo shorts. .

The Major Crimes Unit is asking anyone with cameras in the area to check their surveillance footage near the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.