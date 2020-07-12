Police Search for Suspect in East-Windsor Theft

Police are asking for help locating a suspect in an east-Windsor theft.

Windsor Police Service was called to a business in the 4700 block of Wyandotte Street East Thursday July 2.

An employee had noticed his wallet was missing and surveillance footage showed a man entering the store and leaving with the wallet around 4 p.m., according to police.

The Financial Crimes Branch later discovered the man had used the victim's credit card to make purchases following the theft.

Police are looking for a white man is his early 20's with a medium height and build.

He was last seen wearing a black hat with a red Toronto Raptors logo, a t-shirt with the words Calvin Klein Jeans on the front, black shorts and red and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor police or Crime Stoppers anonymously.